C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.31

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.31 and last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 123932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $850,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $687,128.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,229,824 shares of company stock worth $58,689,120. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 496,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

