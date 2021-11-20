Bank of America Lowers Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $39.23 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Construction Partners Company Profile
Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.
