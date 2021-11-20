Bank of America Lowers Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $39.23 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

