Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Buys $49,800.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Thomas R. Cellitti bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $9.42 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

