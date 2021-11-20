Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Buys $49,800.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Thomas R. Cellitti bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $9.42 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

