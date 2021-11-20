WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Down 9%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s share price fell 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.04. 24,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,627,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WW. Citigroup decreased their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.58.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 18.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after acquiring an additional 419,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth $4,791,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth $4,429,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

