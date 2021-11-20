IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.06

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.06 and last traded at C$13.77, with a volume of 5180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBG. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IBI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.64.

The company has a market cap of C$429.74 million and a P/E ratio of 26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.01.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

