$0.06 EPS Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. Under Armour posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Under Armour has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $27.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Under Armour by 3.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.