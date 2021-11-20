Keith Enright Sells 555 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $41,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $77.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,285.05, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. TA Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,777,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,231,000. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

