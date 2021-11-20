TheStreet Upgrades Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCS. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $620.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the second quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 334.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Marcus in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Marcus by 99,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.