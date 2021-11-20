Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after buying an additional 3,608,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after buying an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

