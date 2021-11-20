Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.20.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.
Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
