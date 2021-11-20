INT (INT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $913,354.00

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, INT has traded down 17% against the dollar. One INT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. INT has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $913,354.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.53 or 0.00367308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.67 or 0.00220994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00090461 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

