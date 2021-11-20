Yvonne Genovese Sells 110 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
IT stock opened at $334.55 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
