Yvonne Genovese Sells 110 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IT stock opened at $334.55 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

