Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denali reported wider-than-expected Q3 loss. Denali possesses an impressive portfolio of targeted therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s pipeline progress has been impressive and it has formed strategic collaborations with bigwigs like Sanofi, Biogen and Takeda to advance its pipeline. It has collaborated with Biogen to co-develop and co-commercialize its small-molecule inhibitors of leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) for Parkinson’s disease, which provides the company with an influx of cash and support the development of the candidate. However, the company does not have any approved products in its portfolio and most of its candidates are years away from commercialization. Hence, any pipeline setback will be detrimental to its prospects. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date.”

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of DNLI opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.52 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $300,454.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $88,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,068,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.