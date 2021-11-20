FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the October 14th total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.5 days.
OTCMKTS DBMBF opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $1.54.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
