Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the October 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS DKLRF opened at $0.62 on Friday. Decklar Resources has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.32.

Get Decklar Resources alerts:

About Decklar Resources

Decklar Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Holt Property-Canada and Oza Oil Field-Nigeria. The company was founded on November 17, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Decklar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decklar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.