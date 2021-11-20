Caleres (NYSE:CAL) PT Raised to $40.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:CAL opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. Caleres has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 2.59.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,924 shares of company stock worth $2,647,722. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $14,527,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 11,135.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 539,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 534,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after buying an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,663,000 after buying an additional 264,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 91.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 236,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

