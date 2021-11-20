Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

DAL opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -305.28 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

