KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.18.

NYSE KKR opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,818,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,696,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $1,671,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,427.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,855,000 after buying an additional 519,700 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 8,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

