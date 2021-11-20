Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.59.

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,200 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after purchasing an additional 546,241 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $491,152,000 after purchasing an additional 369,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 995,941 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

