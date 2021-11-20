Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,457 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,205 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.