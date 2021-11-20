Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

