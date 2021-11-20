Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $208.00 to $233.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.86.

Shares of PXD opened at $176.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

