Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

MAKSY stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

