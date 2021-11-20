Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Shares of FANG opened at $102.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.46 and a 200 day moving average of $88.82. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $784,588,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

