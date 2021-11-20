BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Shares of BJ opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.87. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,729. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

