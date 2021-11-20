Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFLT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.09.

CFLT opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,156,746 shares of company stock worth $100,169,795.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Confluent by 314.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $172,357,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $70,553,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

