Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of ATEX opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,350. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

