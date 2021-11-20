Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $236,000 in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 92,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 1,676.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SILJ opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

