Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $221,000 in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARRWU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $496,000.

NASDAQ:ARRWU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

