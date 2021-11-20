Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 69,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,768 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

EWO opened at $24.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

