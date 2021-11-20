Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Shares in OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTRAU. UBS Group AG lifted its position in OTR Acquisition by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in OTR Acquisition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OTR Acquisition by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in OTR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $298,000.

OTR Acquisition stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

