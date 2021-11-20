Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 22,666 FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 1.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 519,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of FSRXU stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

