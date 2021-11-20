Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in OTR Acquisition by 65.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OTR Acquisition by 217.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in OTR Acquisition by 3.3% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTRAU opened at $10.45 on Friday. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

