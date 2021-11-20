Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at Citigroup

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $141.00 to $169.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.72.

NYSE:SPG opened at $166.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

