Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Erasca currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

ERAS stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Erasca has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $24.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $67,315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $53,624,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $25,651,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $16,693,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at about $10,106,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

