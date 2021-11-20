Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dunelm Group has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $21.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.3571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 7.54%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

