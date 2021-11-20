Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

DCPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of DCPH opened at $8.50 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,595,000 after buying an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after buying an additional 191,797 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,596,000 after buying an additional 259,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 1,038,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

