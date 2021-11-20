Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Announce $2.91 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings per share of $2.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $11.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $15.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,223,000 after buying an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $417.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $258.18 and a fifty-two week high of $435.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

