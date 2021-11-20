Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.56% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of EMIF opened at $23.63 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $25.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.