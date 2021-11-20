Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.56% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMIF opened at $23.63 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

