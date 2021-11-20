Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,828 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 810.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 68,393 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28.

