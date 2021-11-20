Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,104 shares of company stock valued at $616,272. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

