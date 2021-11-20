Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 27,828 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,828 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 810.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 68,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.