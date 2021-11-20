Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 98,190.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 59,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 1,114,204 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 70.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 70,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 254.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 87,917 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

VIAV stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at $658,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,104 shares of company stock worth $616,272 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

