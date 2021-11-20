Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 98,779 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 89,199 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 102,797.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 176,811 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 62.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 186,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

