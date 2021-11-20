Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,507 shares of company stock valued at $853,866. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $194.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.44. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.05 and a twelve month high of $202.71.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

