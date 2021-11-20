VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Sells $377,000.00 in Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 39,437 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $151,438.08.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 140,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $547,400.00.
Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $193.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.27.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
