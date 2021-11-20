VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Sells $377,000.00 in Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 39,437 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $151,438.08.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 140,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $547,400.00.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $193.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.27.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.