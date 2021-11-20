Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells $481,100.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $481,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $465,400.00.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 508.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,205,000 after purchasing an additional 126,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

