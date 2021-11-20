TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 451,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $3,691,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.