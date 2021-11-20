Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

BSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.91.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.18, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.64.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

