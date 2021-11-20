Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 32,268 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 107,560.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Realogy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 343,109 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realogy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,556,000 after purchasing an additional 190,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Realogy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $21.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

